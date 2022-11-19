Badger DAO Price Reaches $2.47 on Exchanges (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $31.01 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $2.47 or 0.00014871 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

