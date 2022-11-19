Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) PT Raised to $34.00 at Piper Sandler

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BKR. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.54.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.96.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -165.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,336.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 275,492 shares of company stock valued at $8,532,265. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

