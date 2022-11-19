Bakkavor Group (OTC:BKKVF) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Bakkavor Group (OTC:BKKVF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Bakkavor Group Stock Performance
Bakkavor Group stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. Bakkavor Group has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62.
Bakkavor Group Company Profile
Read More
