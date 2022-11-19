BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the bank on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

BancFirst has raised its dividend by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 28 years. BancFirst has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BancFirst to earn $6.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst Stock Up 1.2 %

BANF stock opened at $99.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BancFirst

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BancFirst to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of BancFirst to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About BancFirst

(Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.