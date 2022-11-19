BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0281 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.63.
