BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0281 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Performance

BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.63.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

