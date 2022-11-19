Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.70 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $5.00.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Up 0.2 %

BSBR stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 112,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 14.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

