Bango (LON:BGO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $190.09

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 190.09 ($2.23) and traded as low as GBX 186 ($2.19). Bango shares last traded at GBX 190 ($2.23), with a volume of 33,330 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BGO. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.53) target price on shares of Bango in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Bango in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Bango Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of £146.87 million and a P/E ratio of 19,400.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 189.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 176.84.

Bango Company Profile

Bango plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

Further Reading

