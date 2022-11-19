Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,280,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the October 15th total of 85,720,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.
Bank of America Stock Performance
Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $298.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11.
Bank of America Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of America (BAC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.