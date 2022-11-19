Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,590 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.7% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.19. The company had a trading volume of 32,041,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,698,120. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $298.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

