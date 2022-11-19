Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,584,000 after acquiring an additional 773,812 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,567,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,394,000 after acquiring an additional 360,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $37.19 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $298.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

