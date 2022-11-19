Bao Finance (BAO) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Bao Finance (BAO) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 19th. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded down 33.6% against the US dollar. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $46,260.93 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bao Finance Token Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. The official website for Bao Finance is bao.finance. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bao Finance is thebaoman.medium.com.

Bao Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

