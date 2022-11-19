Barclays Cuts Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target to $7.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays to $7.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $17.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy M. Preston bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 37,000 shares of company stock worth $322,600. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Hanesbrands by 8.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 138,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 682,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 223,377 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 20,686,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,981,000 after acquiring an additional 403,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 20.8% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

