Barclays Raises ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Price Target to $9.00

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on IMGN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.38.
ImmunoGen Trading Up 1.4 %
IMGN opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.06. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $7.77.
Institutional Trading of ImmunoGen
About ImmunoGen
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)
