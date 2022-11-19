Barclays Raises ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Price Target to $9.00

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IMGN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen Trading Up 1.4 %

IMGN opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.06. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $7.77.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoGen

About ImmunoGen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ImmunoGen by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.