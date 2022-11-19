Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €49.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($50.52) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($38.14) price objective on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($62.89) price objective on Basf in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.92) price objective on Basf in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Warburg Research set a €57.40 ($59.18) price objective on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($61.86) price objective on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Basf Stock Up 1.4 %

BAS opened at €49.63 ($51.16) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.58 billion and a PE ratio of 8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. Basf has a 52 week low of €37.90 ($39.07) and a 52 week high of €69.15 ($71.29). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €44.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is €44.87.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

