Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BTEGF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial lowered Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Baytex Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BTEGF opened at $5.11 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.24.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

