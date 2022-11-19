BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stock Position Cut by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc lessened its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the period. BCE accounts for approximately 5.1% of Financial Architects Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 16.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 1.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 483,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,766,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 63,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BCE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE Cuts Dividend

NYSE:BCE traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,510. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.81%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

