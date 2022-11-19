Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Price Target Cut to $102.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim to $102.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.17.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.93. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $90.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Activity

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.47). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.93% and a negative net margin of 343.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1875.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $1,389,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,020,061.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 31.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $86,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

