Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BELFB. TheStreet upgraded Bel Fuse from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Bel Fuse from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

BELFB stock opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.60. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $38.49.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.43%.

In other Bel Fuse news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $108,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,075 shares in the company, valued at $616,919.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 105.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 704.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at $134,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

