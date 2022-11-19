Benchmark Lowers CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Price Target to $9.00

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised CareCloud from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. B. Riley lowered their price target on CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud Stock Up 1.3 %

MTBC stock opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareCloud

In other news, Director Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $28,136.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,662.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $178,380 in the last ninety days. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in CareCloud by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CareCloud by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in CareCloud in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CareCloud in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CareCloud in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareCloud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.