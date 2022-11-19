Benchmark Lowers Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target to $95.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Benchmark to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LGND. Barclays cut their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $77.35 on Tuesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $57.77 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.81.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,046,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $128,285.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,943.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,046,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

