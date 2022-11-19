Bend DAO (BEND) One Day Volume Reaches $248,953.54

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $44.64 million and $248,953.54 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

