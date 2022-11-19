Bend DAO Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $44.59 Million (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 19th. During the last week, Bend DAO has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Bend DAO has a market cap of $44.59 million and $245,917.63 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,330.43 or 0.08005337 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.76 or 0.00570170 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,935.79 or 0.29699210 BTC.

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

