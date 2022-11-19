Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Acquires $116,000.00 in Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) Director Robert Carey bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 792,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,473.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, Robert Carey purchased 10,000 shares of Beyond Air stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00.

Beyond Air Stock Performance

XAIR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.81. 170,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,515. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $173.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -0.12. Beyond Air, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Air

Beyond Air ( NASDAQ:XAIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Beyond Air by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Beyond Air by 14.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Beyond Air by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in Beyond Air by 33.0% during the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 35,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beyond Air by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,131,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial medical device and biopharmaceutical company. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn. The company is also developing LungFit PRO for the treatment of viral lung infections, such as community-acquired viral pneumonia, including COVID-19, as well as bronchiolitis in hospitalized patients; and LungFit GO for the treatment of nontuberculous mycobacteria.

