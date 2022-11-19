Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Robert Carey Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) Director Robert Carey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 752,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,938. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, November 18th, Robert Carey acquired 20,000 shares of Beyond Air stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $116,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR opened at $5.81 on Friday. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61.

Beyond Air ( NASDAQ:XAIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beyond Air during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 96.0% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 26,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial medical device and biopharmaceutical company. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn. The company is also developing LungFit PRO for the treatment of viral lung infections, such as community-acquired viral pneumonia, including COVID-19, as well as bronchiolitis in hospitalized patients; and LungFit GO for the treatment of nontuberculous mycobacteria.

