Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.15

Shares of Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$10.15 and last traded at C$13.16, with a volume of 8500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.32.

Big Banc Split Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$20.87 million and a P/E ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.68.

Get Big Banc Split alerts:

Big Banc Split Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Big Banc Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.45%.

About Big Banc Split

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Big Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.