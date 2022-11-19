Bioimpact Capital LLC Purchases 140,000 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Bioimpact Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 299,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the quarter. Intellia Therapeutics accounts for 4.3% of Bioimpact Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bioimpact Capital LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $15,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.72.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $48.78. 659,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,927. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average is $55.12. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $134.90.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 859.92% and a negative return on equity of 47.79%. On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

