Bioimpact Capital LLC Takes $3.22 Million Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Bioimpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,000. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.9% of Bioimpact Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bioimpact Capital LLC owned 0.26% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.3 %

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Shares of MDGL traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.80. 461,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,855. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.48. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $105.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also

