BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) COO Greef Roderick De Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) COO Greef Roderick De sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $34,815.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,032.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 18th, Greef Roderick De sold 1,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $33,195.00.
- On Monday, November 14th, Greef Roderick De sold 20,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $477,200.00.
- On Friday, October 7th, Greef Roderick De sold 8,552 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $194,044.88.
- On Monday, October 3rd, Greef Roderick De sold 1,233 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $27,064.35.
Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $53.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
