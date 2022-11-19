BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) COO Greef Roderick De Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) COO Greef Roderick De sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $34,815.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,032.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Friday, November 18th, Greef Roderick De sold 1,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $33,195.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Greef Roderick De sold 20,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $477,200.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Greef Roderick De sold 8,552 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $194,044.88.

On Monday, October 3rd, Greef Roderick De sold 1,233 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $27,064.35.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $53.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 220,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after buying an additional 25,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 12,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.