Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.32

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.32 and traded as high as C$10.65. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at C$10.65, with a volume of 941,892 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.61.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.32. The stock has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 5.06.

Birchcliff Energy Announces Dividend

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.84%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

