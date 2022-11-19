Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGIGet Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE BGI opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Birks Group has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

