BitDAO 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.59 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. BitDAO has a total market cap of $897.64 million and $3.59 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitDAO has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitDAO token can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitDAO Token Profile

BitDAO was first traded on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

