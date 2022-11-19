BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,900 shares of company stock valued at $14,067,231 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.54.

Shares of BLK traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $720.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,263. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $625.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $640.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $939.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

