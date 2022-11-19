Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,963 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,710,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,853,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,092,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,681 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $529,210,000 after buying an additional 772,925 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after buying an additional 401,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 695,446 shares in the company, valued at $22,685,448.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 695,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,293,871 shares of company stock worth $210,016,852. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackstone Trading Up 1.3 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

NYSE:BX opened at $91.68 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.54 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.74.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.