Blockearth Self Reported Market Cap Hits $52.29 Million (BLET)

Blockearth (BLET) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Blockearth token can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00002098 BTC on exchanges. Blockearth has a market cap of $52.29 million and $47,647.08 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockearth has traded down 51.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blockearth Profile

Blockearth’s genesis date was October 7th, 2021. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockearth is blockearth.io.

Buying and Selling Blockearth

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.29615235 USD and is down -16.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $22,471.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

