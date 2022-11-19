Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells $14,739.14 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) EVP Glen Griffiths sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $14,739.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 348,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,521,018.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

BE stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 2.87. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,925,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,030,000 after buying an additional 1,842,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Bloom Energy by 12.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,221,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,395,000 after acquiring an additional 451,501 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,878,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,989,000 after acquiring an additional 37,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 311.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,169,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Bloom Energy

BE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

