Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells $14,739.14 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) EVP Glen Griffiths sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $14,739.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 348,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,521,018.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Bloom Energy Stock Performance
BE stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 2.87. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,925,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,030,000 after buying an additional 1,842,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Bloom Energy by 12.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,221,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,395,000 after acquiring an additional 451,501 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,878,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,989,000 after acquiring an additional 37,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 311.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,169,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
