BloombergSen Inc. Has $165,000 Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

BloombergSen Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 630.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Carvana makes up approximately 0.0% of BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 531,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after buying an additional 228,365 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 29,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 3,514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 267,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 259,919 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $50.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Argus started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $43.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

Carvana Stock Performance

In other news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 154,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,315.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory B. Sullivan purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 118,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,300. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVNA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.06. 22,335,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,880,650. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $296.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.70.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.65). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

