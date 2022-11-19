BloombergSen Inc. Has $96.19 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

BloombergSen Inc. trimmed its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up approximately 5.9% of BloombergSen Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $96,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 18.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 27.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 65.5% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $9.91 on Friday, reaching $374.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,673. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The stock has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $346.73 and a 200-day moving average of $420.37. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $693.09.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Argus lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.35.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

