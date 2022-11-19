BloombergSen Inc. Raises Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

BloombergSen Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACVA. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,490,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878,928 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,045,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,143,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,639,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,520 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after purchasing an additional 549,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ACV Auctions

In related news, CEO George Chamoun sold 84,841 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $774,598.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,703.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ ACVA traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,522,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,912. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

ACV Auctions Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

