Bluzelle (BLZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.22 Million

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. Bluzelle has a market cap of $19.71 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bluzelle token can now be bought for about $0.0578 or 0.00000347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bluzelle has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bluzelle alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,335.61 or 0.08020697 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.73 or 0.00568848 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,934.07 or 0.29630371 BTC.

About Bluzelle

Bluzelle’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,999,974 tokens. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bluzelle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases.Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bluzelle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bluzelle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.