BMO Capital Markets Lowers Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$12.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on APR.UN. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.75 to C$13.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.75 to C$11.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.25 to C$13.85 in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.20.
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of TSE APR.UN opened at C$12.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$486.37 million and a P/E ratio of 4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.01. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1 year low of C$11.35 and a 1 year high of C$15.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.06.
About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
