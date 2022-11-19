BNB (BNB) Price Tops $272.72

BNB (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. In the last week, BNB has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market cap of $43.63 billion and $549.80 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $272.72 or 0.01630733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,973,178 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,973,335.8965399 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 271.88428983 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1140 active market(s) with $632,997,953.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.