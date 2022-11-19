BOC Aviation (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of BOC Aviation (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BCVVF opened at 6.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 6.96. BOC Aviation has a one year low of 6.25 and a one year high of 9.35.

BOC Aviation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an aircraft operating leasing company worldwide. It offers a range of services to airlines and aircraft owners, including direct operating leases, sale and leaseback facilities, and third-party asset management. The company also provides aircraft remarketing and technical management services to airlines, banks, and other investors; arranges debt financing and other financial services for airlines and aircraft investors; and sells aircrafts.

