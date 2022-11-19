Bokf Na Acquires 28,295 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Bokf Na increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 28,295 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $10,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.3 %

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Shares of OXY opened at $71.25 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.33%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,542,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.91 per share, for a total transaction of $89,301,621.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 189,908,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,997,603,319.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

