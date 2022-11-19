Bokf Na Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Bokf Na boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned 0.13% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $8,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 333.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,606,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853,354 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14,758.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,968,000 after acquiring an additional 947,954 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17,598.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 627,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,875,000 after acquiring an additional 624,049 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 106.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 880,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,388,000 after acquiring an additional 453,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,167.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 451,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,328,000 after buying an additional 416,153 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $96.12 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.43.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
