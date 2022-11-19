Bokf Na Grows Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,771 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.37.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.98.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

