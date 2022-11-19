Bokf Na Purchases 158 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bokf Na grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CAT opened at $231.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.81. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $239.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.40.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

