Bokf Na Purchases 8,303 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bokf Na raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 375,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,303 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $12,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.5% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 287.4% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 209,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 155,299 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 827,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,399,000 after acquiring an additional 191,600 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $33.19 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

