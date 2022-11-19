Bokf Na Raises Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bokf Na increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,168 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,251 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 582,459 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,224,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,546,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,612,000 after purchasing an additional 313,621 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.04.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $104.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 57.03%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

