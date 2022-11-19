Bokf Na Reduces Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,646 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,556,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,292,600,000 after acquiring an additional 130,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,073,196,000 after acquiring an additional 417,870 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,469,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,354 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after acquiring an additional 652,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,318,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $661,237,000 after acquiring an additional 41,366 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $246.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stephens upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.19.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.