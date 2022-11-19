Bokf Na Sells 2,444 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bokf Na trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 612,689 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $191.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.60. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $234.73.

